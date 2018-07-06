Elvis Costello cancels tour dates after undergoing surgery to remove 'very aggressive' cancerous tumor

Elvis Costello announced Friday he canceled the rest of his European tour following a surgery to remove a “small, but very aggressive" cancerous tumor.

Costello, 63, underwent the surgery in May and continued to perform but now said he needed time to recover. The announcement was made on his website.

"Six weeks ago my specialist called me and said, 'You should start playing the Lotto.' He had rarely, if ever, seen such a small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy that could be defeated by a single surgery,” Costello said in a statement.

He was “elated and relieved” the tour could go forward and explained he should take three to four weeks to recover from the surgery, However, he said was advised by his doctor to take some time off and rest.

“The spirit has been more than willing but I have to now accept that it is going to take longer than I would have wished for me to recover my full strength. Therefore, I must reluctantly cancel all the remaining engagements of this tour,” Costello said in a statement.

The “Alison” singer told fans to take care of themselves and get help if they believe there is something wrong. He did not say where the tumor was located.

"Take very good care of your loved ones but gentleman, do talk to you friends - you'll find you are not alone - seek your doctor's advice if you are in doubt or when it is timely and act as swiftly as you may in these matters,” he said.

Ticket holders for the six concerts in Britain, Croatia, Austria, Norway and Sweden that were canceled were told to “go to point of purchase for refunds.”

Costello’s 31st studio album was slated to be released in October.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.