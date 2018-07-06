Chris Brown arrested on out-of-county warrant after concert: report

Singer Chris Brown was arrested after his Florida concert Thursday night, reports said.

Police took Brown, 29, into custody after a show at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla., reports said. Officers were waiting for Brown to finish his performance, TMZ reported.

Officials told the entertainment site that Brown was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of a nearby county.

West Palm Beach’s WPTV reported that Brown was wanted on a felony battery warrant from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked into Palm Beach County jail and was released after paying a $2,000 bond, Palm Beach officials told the channel.

Brown’s representative did not immediately respond for comment.

Yesterday, Brown spent more than $350,000 on a bulletproof SUV, TMZ reported.

Last month, a woman was granted a temporary protective order against Brown after she said she attended one of his parties and he began stalking and hitting her, court documents said.