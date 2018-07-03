Katharine McPhee reveals how David Foster proposed: 'He did it at the top of this mountain'

Not too long after news broke about their engagement, Katharine McPhee is sharing details about how fiancé David Foster proposed.

On Tuesday, the "Scorpion" star took to Instagram to let fans know how it happened.

"He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri," McPhee, 34, explained in a screenshot of a text message conversation she posted. "Totally dark, only stars."

"Thankfully, he didn't push me off the cliff," McPhee jokingly added. "He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me."

A rep for the former “American Idol” star confirmed the engagement to Fox News on Tuesday.

While it’s unknown which day Foster, 68, proposed, according to TMZ he popped the question during the couple's European vacation.

The outlet claims McPhee was also flaunting her engagement ring while on the Italian island of Capri Sunday, and was allegedly showing off her rock to family and friends on FaceTime.

Foster and McPhee first sparked dating rumors in May 2017, but the pair wouldn’t confirm their relationship until late last year.

“… I just pinch myself when I get to spend time with him on a personal level,” McPhee gushed to Entertainment Tonight about her music producer beau in September. “I love his outlook on life and how he treats people. He’s really a special person in my life.

"What I’ve learned from him is how lucky we are to do what we do. He’s always reminding me and it’s comforting to know that it’s people to walk through this life he’s had – working with incredible people, being friends with ex-presidents and world leaders – and still have that perspective. He’s so well-connected, but still just a simple guy from Canada with his little Canadian accent!”

This will be McPhee’s second marriage and Foster’s fifth. The music mogul was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid.