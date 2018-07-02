'The Fairly OddParents' creator drops interesting tidbit about show in viral tweet

The creator of the hit Nickelodeon cartoon “The Fairly OddParents” revealed a fun fact Sunday about one of the show’s main characters.

Butch Hartman used a viral Paris Hilton tweet to share that Timmy Turner’s pink hat was originally supposed to be blue, but he ran out of ink. He followed up with an original design for Turner.

Hartman’s tweet came after Hilton had asked her Twitter, “Tell me something I don’t know…” Hilton’s tweet generated scores of responses on social media. Hartman’s particular response received more than 124,000 retweets and 453,000 likes.

“The Fairly OddParents” has been a staple on Nickelodeon programming since 2001. The animated series follows 10-year-old Timmy Turner who has fairy godparents who have the power to give Timmy almost anything he asks for. However, some of the wishes don’t always work out.

“The Fairly OddParents” is one of Nickelodeon’s longest-running programs.