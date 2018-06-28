Netflix under fire for film critics say contains child pornography

Netflix has come under fire for a movie streaming on their site that some viewers say contains a scene that is child pornography.

The opening scene of the Argentinian film "Desire" depicts two young girls under the age of 10 playing around with pillows. The scene takes a sexual turn involving one of the girls.

The news site PJ Media said it reported the film to the FBI and Department of Justice for child pornography. The FBI told Fox News, "Per DOJ policy, the FBI neither confirms nor denies the existence of an investigation."

The film remains on Netflix's site and a rep for the streaming service did not return Fox News' request for comment. It was not immediately clear what Netflix's vetting policy is for films.

Angry viewers took to Twitter to share their disgust and call for Netflix to remove the film and for an investigation to occur.

"@Netflix WHY ARE YOU OFFERING KIDDIE PORN??? #Desire @FBI @TheJusticeDept PLEASE investigate," one user tweeted.

Another wrote, "Watch the first few minutes of the movie Desire from Netflix promotion of pedophilia absolutely disgusting!! Parents should be arrested for this scene alone!!"

"@netflix You need to remove the film Desire from your service IMMEDIATELY. You are MAKING AVAILABLE CHILD PORN by leaving this film up. I am DISGUSTED and will be canceling my service if this is not fixed ASAP. What is wrong with you?!"

@netflix You need to remove the film Desire from your service IMMEDIATELY. You are MAKING AVAILABLE CHILD PORN by leaving this film up. I am DISGUSTED and will be canceling my service if this is not fixed ASAP. What is wrong with you?! — Nicole (@NMChampagne) June 27, 2018 It's illegal to stream child porn. @Netflix is under investigation for doing so. So glad I cancelled my subscription 2 months ago. — Lex_511 (@Lex_491) June 28, 2018 Yeah Netflix isn't worth the money when they put up borderline child porn — XD (@TannerTomey) June 28, 2018 @netflix Care to comment on the allegations of streaming perceived child porn? — Recreational Nuke (@2A_gibs_nukes) June 28, 2018

According to Section 2256 of Title 18 of the United States Code, child pornography is "any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor (someone under 18 years of age)."