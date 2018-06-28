John Goodman to juggle 'The Conners' and a new HBO show about televangelists

It looks like John Goodman will be juggling two TV shows next year. The star has been tapped to co-star alongside comedian Danny McBride for the HBO pilot “The Righteous Gemstones.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, McBride created the comedy and will write the pilot script as well as executive produce, direct and star. He previously worked with the premiere cable network on the comedies “Vice Principals” and “Eastbound & Down.”

The show will have religious undertones, focusing on a world-famous televangelist family who have let fame allow them to stray from the path of righteousness. Goodman will star as Eli Gemstone, the patriarch of the family. He is described by the outlet as “an unbending force in the ministry game.”

In the style of many Televangelists, Goodman’s character will be known worldwide for his aggressive techniques and weekly award-winning program. Although he’s a no-nonsense family leader, his time in the limelight is coming to a close, leaving the door open for McBride’s character, Jesse Gemstone, to position himself for a takeover.

While such a show is par-for-the-course for McBride and his longtime collaboration with HBO, it comes at a surprising time for Goodman. As previously reported, Goodman will be a part of the upcoming ABC spinoff to “Roseanne” tentatively titled, “The Conners.”

The series was given an unexpected green light at ABC after it abruptly canceled Season 2 of the “Roseanne” revival after its title star, Roseanne Barr, tweeted something racist directed at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. The 65-year-old star was fired and it was announced that she would neither benefit creatively nor financialy from the spinoff, which