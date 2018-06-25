Filmmaker David Lynch believes Trump could be one of greatest presidents in history

Legendary filmmaker David Lynch said Saturday that President Trump could go down to be one of the greatest presidents in U.S. history.

Lynch, whose credits include “Twin Peaks,” “Mulholland Drive,” and “The Elephant Man,” told The Guardian that Trump’s political rise has shown how flawed the system really is.

“He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way,” Lynch said.

Lynch added that Trump has shown that there could be a space for political outsiders to move the country forward.

“Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this,” he told the newspaper.

Lynch claimed that he didn’t remember who he voted for during the 2016 presidential election, but added that he voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary.

“I am not really a political person, but I really like the freedom to do what you want to do,” he said.