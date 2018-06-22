"Catfish" to resume filming after claims of sexual misconduct against host Nev Schulman found 'not credible'

"Catfish: The TV Show" is set to resume filming after sexual misconduct allegations against the series' host and executive producer, Nev Schulman, were found "not credible and without merit."

In a statement to Fox News an MTV spokesperson said on Friday: "Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and Critical Content immediately engaged an independent third party investigator."

"The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit," the statement continued. "Given the results of the investigation, ‘Catfish' will resume filming. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to providing a safe working environment."

Last month, the network suspended production of the series, which started airing in 2012 and was currently in its seventh season, following sexual misconduct allegations against Schulman.

Schulman, 33, has previously denied the accusations against him.

"The behavior described in this video did not happen and I'm fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth," Schulman told Fox News in a statement on May 17. "I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions - but these claims are false."

Earlier this month, the woman who accused Schulman of sexual misconduct reportedly filed two police reports against him in Houston, Texas.

Ayissha Morgan previously told TheBlast that she filed reports with the Special Crimes Division over what allegedly happened to her while she was a participant on “Catfish.” In two YouTube videos, she alleged that host Nev Schulman, who denies her claims, harassed her while she participated on the show in 2015.

“I have provided them with my statement and detailed accounts of what I went through,” she told the outlet. “I ask that you please respect my privacy moving forward and allow those who are handling the investigation to do so without interference.”

For those unfamiliar with “Catfish,” hosts Schulman and Max Joseph travel the country trying to help people who believe the significant other they met online isn’t who they claim to be. Morgan, who identifies as a lesbian, claimed in her videos that Schulman propositioned her for sex multiple times and encouraged her to “reevaluate” her sexual preference.

She claims that she suffered from depression after her experience on “Catfish.”

Her second video also alleged that she was taken advantage of by a female member of the crew after drinking too much in her hotel room. She alleged that this prompted Schulman to attempt to seduce her in his hotel room the following day.

When news of the allegations broke, MTV suspended production on “Catfish” saying it took these matters seriously and would work with a third party production company to conduct a “thorough investigation.”

“We take these allegations very seriously,” an MTV spokesperson told the Daily Beast at the time. “We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation.”