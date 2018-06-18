Country star Maren Morris slams body-shaming troll who told her to 'respect herself and cover up'

Country music star Maren Morris clapped back at an Instagram hater last week after the user criticized the singer's outfit and suggested she deserved "creepy sexual advances" because of her styling choices.

Morris, 28, posed in a plunging black bodysuit, jean shorts and black high-heeled cowboy boots, captioning the photo: "When you’re trying to achieve a LEWK + your dog’s a-- photobombs you." The picture has garnered nearly 100,000 likes since it was posted on Thursday.

But the comment section turned ugly when a user told the star to "respect herself and cover up."

"Don't cry foul when you're asked to perform sex acts by a male," the Instagram user added.

"Um, I'm married to @ryanhurd and he doesn't need to ask," Morris replied with a winking emoji.

The musician then took a screenshot of the comment and posted it on her Instagram story, adding that it made her "genuinely laugh."

Her husband, recording artist Ryan Hurd, however, wasn't amused.

"I don't usually respond because Maren can handle herself, but I had a whole response to this based on the fact that usually only dudes leave that ... on here but you're a woman! Wow! Maybe even a mom ... I would hope no one ever said something like that to you or maybe your poor, poor daughter, who will probably grow up in a house that tells her that her own body is a bad thing," Hurd fired back, adding that Morris wasn't naked in the photo.

Dozens of fans jumped to Morris' defense, scolding the woman for her comment.

"Who are you telling someone what they should and should not wear? Maren is an amazing singer and she’s very beautiful. She shouldn’t have to cover that up because people like you have problems with it," one fan replied.

"Keep killin’! You’re body is rocking. You should show it off! Especially because you work hard for those gains. Everyone is always going to hate so give them something to hate about!" another added.

Two days later, Morris posted a follow-up picture of herself with a cheeseburger, proving that she likes to keep it real and once again shutting down the "horrifying" comment.

"Some turds on my last picture had the cowardly gall to suggest that I deserved creepy sexual advances from men for my clothing, so I ought to cover up ... I realize I chose this career and I chose to put a picture on this platform, but choosing to illicit sex acts from wearing a bodysuit? No. That is what’s wrong with it all. I refuse to ever, EVER be ashamed of the body God gave me," the star wrote.

The singer added that she aspires to be a role model for young boys and girls.

"I didn’t choose to be a role model for body-shaming, judgmental nobodies; I LOVE being a role model for kids and anyone who’s just trying to figure out how to love themselves every day," Morris continued.