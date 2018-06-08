Anthony Bourdain, CNN host and celebrity chef, remembered as 'a friend to us all'

Anthony Bourdain was remembered by his friends and colleagues as a "friend to us all" Friday.

Bourdain, a celebrity chef, died by suicide at the age of 61, CNN said.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Brian Stelter, a CNN reporter, said Bourdain was "a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world."

Neil deGrasse Tyson said Bourdain was a "friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all," in a Twitter tribute.

"He brought such joy and escape to so many. This is too hard to understand. May he have peace now," CNN's Erin Burnett said.

"People are in unmanageable pain," television personality and founder of Skinnygirl Cocktails Bethenny Frankel said. "This is my wake up call today. We have to help those who cannot help themselves."

Actress Busy Philipps said she was "truly devastated" about Bourdain's death and encouraged her followers to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline if they need help.