Anthony Bourdain, CNN host and celebrity chef, dead at 61

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain died at the age of 61, CNN reported early Friday morning.

The network said Bourdain committed suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

