YouTube star Jake Paul causes problems at Charlotte theme park, report says

Notorious YouTube star Jake Paul reportedly caused problems at a North Carolina amusement park Monday when he and his team were riding around on a motorized scooter.

Paul and members of his group rented the scooter and were seen trying to do tricks with it while multiple people were on top of the vehicle, according to the Blast. Paul apparently grabbed the scooter because he refused to walk around the 400-acre Carowinds park.

“We do not condone Jake Paul’s behavior, and after park security insisted that he follow the safety rules he decided to leave the property,” officials at the Charlotte theme park told the Blast in a statement.

A rep for Paul told the gossip site that the vlogger and his team left on their own because they were overwhelmed by fans who were at the park. Paul’s team also denies doing anything wrong and made it clear that the amusement park allowed Paul to rent the scooter in the first place, the Blast reported.

Paul and his team are already in some hot water in California.

The social media influencer is being sued for $2.5 million after he was accused of trashing a Los Angeles rental property, according to the Wrap.

Earlier this year, Paul and some friends drove their "Cool Bus" into Yosemite National Park, but were booted for disturbing other park visitors, Fox News reported.

Paul was cited for unsafe operation of a motor vehicle and also for improper food storage.