Tom Arnold thinks 'Roseanne' star John Goodman will need 'trauma therapy' after TV series

Tom Arnold thinks "Roseanne" star John Goodman is going to need "trauma therapy" after the comedy series reboot.



On Wednesday, Roseanne Barr's ex-husband was asked about the recent reports that Goodman and costar Sara Gilbert are potentially returning to the show without Barr—while on Us Weekly's Watch With Us podcast.

"I think John Goodman’s probably gonna have to go into trauma therapy for post-traumatic stress," said Arnold, who was married to Barr from 1990 to 1994.

"Every time I looked in his eyes when he was sitting next to her, he was like a hostage," added the actor.

As for his thoughts on the initial reboot, which was canceled on May 29 just hours after Barr posted a racist tweet about former President Obama's aide, Valerie Jarrett, Arnold says "sometimes things are just not meant to be."

"To make it come back … sometimes it’s like when a relationship has not worked out, there’s a reason for that," explained the comedian.

He continued: "The kids are like, 'Get back together for the kids,' and the parents get back together, and it’s not working. Sometimes that relationship implodes and people end up buried in the backyard. That’s kinda what happened here. It just wasn’t meant to be."

Last Friday, TMZ reported that Gilbert, who plays Barr's daughter on the show, has been contacting "Roseanne" cast members to see how much interest they have in a potential reboot just in case ABC moves forward with a new series focusing on Gilbert's character, Darlene Conner.

One person who may be onboard is Goodman. Goodman, who plays Roseanne's husband and Gilbert's father on the comedy, is reportedly "very interested."

Gilbert and Goodman's reps, as well as ABC, did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.

"Roseanne" was canceled last Tuesday hours after Barr posted a racist tweet about former President Obama's aide Valerie Jarrett.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in a statement, at the time, that the network would not be producing the show's second season.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," Dungey told Fox News.

The cancellation came after Barr went into emergency damage-control mode following a politically charged tweet she sent linking Chelsea Clinton to liberal donor George Soros and a racially charged tweet saying Jarrett, who is African-American and born in Iran, is like the "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby."