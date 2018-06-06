Carrie Underwood makes CMT Awards history as Blake Shelton takes home top award

Blake Shelton may have taken home the top honor at Wednesday night's CMT Awards, but it was Carrie Underwood that made history with her 18th win.

"I've been doing this for 18 years. I have been making records, lucky enough that you guys have accepted them and country radio has played them and CMT has played my videos," Shelton said as he accepted his fan-voted award. "It's been a crazy ride and I gotta say, it's so cool to sit up here tonight with this new generation."

Underwood extended her run as the most decorated artist in the history of the fan-voted award show when she won Female Video of the Year. The singer also received a standing ovation for her performance of "Cry Pretty."

Hosts Little Big Town, also winners of Group Video of the Year, kicked off the night with a spoof of the royal wedding which included Darius Rucker dressed up as Queen Elizabeth and Florida Georgia Line as Princes William and Harry.

After the royal sketch, Little Big Town took the stage to perform their hit single "Summer Fever" live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

The first award of the night went to Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line for Best Performance.

"I want to thank God, your mama and these boys right here," Nick Carter told the crowd, referencing Florida Georgia Line's "God, Your Mama And Me."

"We're everything because of you," FGL's Brian Kelly said while thanking their fans.

Another big win went to former middle school classmates Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina for their hit duet "What Ifs."

"I just got to thank everybody especially Lauren for jumping on the song with me," Brown said. "Thanks for all of our fans that voted. This is my first award that I've ever won."

Later in the show, Carly Pearce won Breakthrough Video of the Year and thanked the "guy that broke my heart."

Other performers included Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan, the Backstreet Boys, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley and Darius Rucker.

A standout performance came from Kelly Clarkson who covered "American Woman."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.