Kate Spade's suicide note reportedly contained message to daughter

Fashion designer Kate Spade left behind a note telling her daughter that she should not blame herself for her suicide, according to police sources.

The missive was discovered after the handbag maven’s body was found in her Manhattan apartment Tuesday.

Kate Spade’s husband, Andrew, was home when the suicide was discovered, according to an AP report.

The couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, was at school, according to the AP. Sources said that, among other things, the letter contained a message to the teenage girl, telling her the suicide was not her fault.

No criminality is suspected, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said at an unrelated press conference.

“At this point, there was a note left. The contents of that note, as well as the physical state of the apartment and the comments of the witness, lend to the credibility that it is an apparent suicide,” he said.

