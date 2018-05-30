Kim Kardashian advocates for Alice Johnson, others who are jailed

Reality television star Kim Kardashian West has her sights set on changing the realities of several incarcerated people.

Kardashian West, 37, will reportedly meet with President Trump at the White House Wednesday as part of her ongoing efforts to get a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother who is serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug conviction.

“If you think about a decision that you’ve made in your life, and you get life without the possibility of parole for your first-time nonviolent offense, there’s just something so wrong with that,” Kardashian West previously told Mic about Johnson.

Before her White House visit, Kardashian West expressed birthday wishes to Johnson in a tweet, saying, “Today is for you.”

But Johnson isn’t the only imprisoned person Kardashian West has advocated for. Read on for a look at people she’s tried to help.

Cyntoia Brown

Now 30 years old, Cyntoia Brown is serving a life sentence for a murder she committed when she was a 16-year-old prostitute. Brown said she shot a 43-year-old real estate agent after he picked her up and brought her back to his house because she was afraid for her life.

But prosecutors said Brown was trying to rob him. She is slated to remain in prison for at least 51 years, meaning she’ll be at least 67 years old before she can be released.

In November, Kardashian West said in a tweet that she called her attorneys to help with Brown’s case.

“The system has failed. It’s heartbreaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she had the courage to fight back is jailed for life!” she posted. “We have to do better & do what’s right.”

Matthew Charles

In May, Kardashian West shared with her more than 60 million Twitter followers the story of Matthew Charles.

Charles was released from prison early in 2016 but is scheduled to go back to jail after a federal court said his reduced sentence was an error, Nashville Public Radio reported.

Charles, who is in his 50s, already served 21 years for selling crack to an informant, but he was sentenced to 35 years, according to Nashville Public Radio.

While in prison, Charles took college classes and became a law clerk. He even taught a GED program. He's had a job since he's been released.

In sharing Charles’ story, Kardashian West called the situation “so sad.”

“This man has completely rehabilitated himself,” she said.

Alice Marie Johnson

Alice Marie Johnson was arrested in 1993 and convicted of drug conspiracy and money laundering in 1997, Mic previously reported. She became involved with cocaine dealers after she lost her job, her son was killed, she got divorced and her home was foreclosed on, according to Mic.

Johnson reportedly did not sell drugs or participate in drug deals, but she did admit to acting as an intermediary for those involved, passing along messages. She was sentenced to life in prison – without parole.

Kardashian West has already talked about a potential pardon for the great-grandmother with Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law who has an interest in prison reform.

On Twitter, she’s said Johnson’s prison sentence is “so unfair.”

