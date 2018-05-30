Kim Kardashian West arrives at White House for expected prison reform talk

Kim Kardashian West arrived at the White House Wednesday afternoon, where she is reportedly expected to discuss prison reform and the possible pardon for a great-grandmother who is serving a drug-related life prison sentence.

The reality TV star is reportedly slated to meet with Jared Kushner, White House senior adviser and son-in-law to the president, in her efforts to gain clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, 63.

Kardashian West also hoped for a sit down with President Trump, a member of Johnson’s legal team told The Associated Press.

Johnson is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted of a first-time nonviolent drug offense, according to Mic. Kardashian West was first drawn to the woman’s story after seeing a video profile on Johnson produced by the outlet in 2017.

“If you think about a decision that you’ve made in your life and you get life without the possibility of parole for your first-time nonviolent offense, there’s just something so wrong with that,” Kardashian West told the outlet.

She reportedly has been in contact with Kushner and the Trump administration over the case.

“I think that she really deserves a second chance at life,” Kardashian West told Mic. “I’ll do whatever it takes to get her out.”

Johnson was arrested in 1993 and convicted four years later of drug conspiracy and money laundering, Mic previously reported. Her involvement with cocaine dealers came about after she lost her job, her son was killed, she got divorced and her home was foreclosed on, the outlet reported.

She reportedly wasn’t involved in selling drugs or in drug deals, but she did admit to acting as an intermediary for those involved, passing along messages.

The reality star hinted at her trip to the nation’s capital earlier on Wednesday.

“Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson,” Kardashian West tweeted. “Today is for you.”

