Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release official royal wedding photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving royal enthusiasts a closer look at their wedding, which took place on Saturday at Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released three photos taken by their official royal wedding photographer that showed and up-close look at their big day.

Kensington Palace released the images on Monday writing on Twitter: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day.

"These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession."

Lubomirski took the pair's famed engagement photos and was chosen as their wedding photographer as well.

He said ahead of the wedding, "I could not be more thrilled or honored to photograph this historic occasion. Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story."