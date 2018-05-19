Queen Elizabeth II lends Meghan Markle a tiara for royal wedding

Meghan Markle's diamond bandeau tiara she wore on the day of her royal wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday belonged to Queen Mary and was lent to her by Queen Elizabeth II.

Before Markle made her grand entrance at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, there was much speculation over which tiara she would be wearing. However, onlookers were treated to a diamond bandeau tiara that was made in 1932 but the entire brooch dated back to 1893, the Kensington Palace said.

Markle's long white veil was held in place by the diamond bandeau tiara. The tiara has been seen with a sapphire as the center stone but Markle chose to wear it with diamonds.

Markle's look also included her highly-anticipated wedding dress, designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.

The Kensington Palace said in a statement that Markle chose to work with Keller after meeting with her earlier this year. The two worked closely on the design of the dress.

When Markle arrived at the altar to unite with her husband-to-be, Prince Harry told her, "You look amazing."