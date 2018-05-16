Ethan Hawke says it's 'hard' to 'sell a movie without a gun'

Veteran actor Ethan Hawke claimed it is “hard” to “sell a movie without a gun” -- and his salary proves it.

Hawke, 47, told Seth Meyers on his late-night show Tuesday that there is no money in firearm-less films but “there are really good lines” compared to an “unmentionable movie that nobody sees and you want people Googling and looking up so you don’t mention the titles, but you get paid a lot for them.”

While discussing gun control, Hawke said he noticed the movies where his character had a gun were the ones he earned more money for.

“There’s also a direct equation — you know there have been people talking so much about gun control in this country,” the “Training Day” star told Meyers. “And I noticed recently if you put in a column of every movie I ever did where I carry a gun, and every movie where I don’t, and my salary… I really think it would be about 92 percent to 8 percent.”

Hawke said he understood why “we’re in turmoil” over gun control.

“You realize how much our identity has been wrapped up, about what we want, and how we see people, and how hard it is to sell a movie without a gun — no wonder we’re in turmoil over this subject,” he said.

Meyers added that if there is a “gun in the movie I’m sure it’s on the [movie] poster.”

Hawke joked that if swords were taken out of Shakespeare movies then “it would fall apart.”