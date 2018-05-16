Kurt Cobain's daughter loses dad's famed guitar in divorce

Kurt Cobain’s iconic guitar is reportedly now in the hands of his daughter’s ex-husband.

After a bitter two-year battle over the famed instrument, Frances Bean Cobain has agreed to let ex Isaiah Silva have the famed 1959 Martin D-18E guitar, according to TMZ. Silva has claimed that Frances gave the instrument to him as a wedding gift, something she has denied in the past.

Page Six reported in December that the couple’s divorce had been finalized, but that they were unable to come to an agreement over their assets, including the instrument.

Last January, Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s 25-year-old daughter asked the court to force Silva to give up the guitar seen on “MTV Unplugged,” with a source telling us at the time: “Of course, her priority would be to have it returned, but as we [wait for] the court to make a ruling, she would like a third party to have it.”

Now, it looks like she lost the guitar — but also got off the hook for spousal support — in their settlement.

Frances filed for divorce from Isaiah in 2016 — just two years after their secret summer wedding.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.