Rosario Dawson posts nude selfie video for 39th birthday

Happy birthday to Rosario Dawson! Or should we say, "happy birthday suit?"

The 39-year-old actress and activist celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, posting a stunning photo and video of herself -- both au naturel -- on Instagram. And why not? The "Jane the Virgin" star looked stunning in the NSFW selfies as she reflected on what she described as her winning against gravity.

"Happy birthday suit to me... 39 & feelin’ fine," she wrote to accompany a playful Instagram video of herself mugging for her camera.

That was followed, two hours later, by a bare mirror selfie and the caption, "Reflections on not letting gravity bring me down..."

The last year hasn't necessarily been all roses for the talented actress. Her cousin, Vaneza, passed away in her home last May after suffering from chronic medical problems.

But Dawson was able to reconnect with her family in the wake of that death and developed a newfound outlook on life.

"Take advantage of every moment because tomorrow is not guaranteed, and you want to make sure the people that you love know that, and that you're doing things with your time that you're proud of, because it goes by so fast," she said in an interview with the BUILD Series at the time.

Dawson also lent her voice to the #MeToo and "Time's Up" movements, revealing in January that she too was a victim of sexual abuse. In an interview at the time, she described being raped and molested as a child.

“Now we’re in a place where it’s finally like, ‘No, we don’t have to keep passing this on. This is archaic and terrible and destructive. Let’s look at it,’” she said of Hollywood's response to abuse allegations in recent months. “It’s beautiful. I’m so ready for this moment.”

