Elton John tells Ed Sheeran his fame won't last and he's sick of his music

Sir Elton John said he gave pop star Ed Sheeran some advice, namely that the young singer's popularity would not last and that he should take a break from music because he was “sick” of him.

The “Rocketman” singer, 71, told George Ezra on his podcast that he became close with countryman Sheeran and was a mentor to him throughout his career, but warned him that not all of his songs will be chart toppers, NME reported.

“You have a heyday and you have a rest, and the heyday can never be replaced,” John said reflecting on his own career.

“After that I had the common sense to know I’m not going to have a number one every time straight away. I knew someone else would take over. It’s cyclical,” he continued.

“Ed will go through that and I’ve talked to him about it,” the crooner said. “I’ve said, ‘There’ll come a time where this won’t happen every time and you have to accept that.’”

The “Tiny Dancer” singer said he was confused to see Sheeran’s album and hit song “Shape Of You” were still popular in the U.S. despite it being released months ago.

“On the [American radio] chart, which is the middle-of-the-road chart, Ed is still No.1 and Shape Of You is still in the chart,” John said.

“It’s like, ‘Why?” How many times do you want to listen to these things?”

John said he encouraged Sheeran to take a break between the release of his second and third album.

“He was so omnipresent I said, ‘Ed, even I’m sick of you. Go away.’ And he did. He just went to the Far East with his girlfriend, had a great time, put on a lot of weight, ate food and came back,” he said.

John mentioned his farewell tour and was adamant that the concerts that run until 2020 will be the end.

“I’m not Cher,” referring to the singer’s multiple farewell tours. “This is the end.”