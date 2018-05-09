Andy Cohen says he got stoned at the Met Gala despite Catholic Church theme

Fashion’s biggest night doesn’t let just anyone in. Thankfully, Andy Cohen was happy to dish the dirt on the 2018 Met Gala on Tuesday’s "Watch What Happens Live."

His guests, stylist Brad Goreski and supermodel Winnie Harlow, also gave their candid thoughts on the evening’s A-list guests.

When a caller asked who was the drunkest star at the after-party, Cohen, 49, smiled and replied, “He’s another talk show host, and it’s not Jimmy Fallon.”

Cohen got candid about his own Met Gala shenanigans, dishing, “I ate a Cheeba Chew at dinner and I’ll tell you something, I was feeling no pain… After the Met Ball last night, I was busy drunkenly eating hamburgers at a gay bar trying not to get ketchup on my borrowed Dolce & Gabbana.”

He also noted, “George Clooney looked like he was having a lot of fun!”

“That’s the one!” Harlow agreed. “I met him for the first time and he was having the best time of his life. I love it!”

Clooney, 57, attended the event alongside his gorgeous wife, Amal Clooney, who was one of this year’s hosts.

Before the party began, the Oscar winner gushed to ET’s Keltie Knight about Amal’s stunning Richard Quinn-designed getup.

“It would look terrible on me,” he quipped to ET. “I was going to wear this earlier, but I’d look like the Jiffy Pop, pop guy… She’s beautiful. I’m always proud of Amal.”

On WWHL, Cohen also gushed about one of the other co-chairs, Rihanna.

“Rihanna was super cool last night. She was in a great mood,” he said of the “Diamonds” singer. “You know what else, she was a great hostess. She took ownership of the night.”