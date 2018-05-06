'Game of Thrones' star named 2018 World's Strongest Man

“The Mountain” now is also the 2018 World’s Strongest Man.

“Game of Thrones” actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson took part in the 2018 World’s Strongest Man competition in the Philippines.

Björnsson himself shared a photo of him standing on the podium on social media over the weekend.

“Want to thank all of my family, friends and fans for supporting me along the way,” he wrote.

The 29-year-old also took time to congratulate Mateusz Kieliszkowski of Poland and American Brian Shaw, who came in second and third, respectively.

The World’s Strongest Man also posted about the news, sharing a photo of Björnsson on social media.

“Congratulations to Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson - The Mountain on taking home his first WSM title,” it said in a post.

Bleacher Report says Björnsson took the title Sunday “after winning three of the final weekend's six events.”

Qualifying events were slated to take place April 28 to May 1, with final events happening May 5 and May 6.