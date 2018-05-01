Expand / Collapse search
Blac Chyna having a baby with 18-year-old boyfriend she met on Christian dating site

New York Post
Blac Chyna and her boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay go shopping LA.

Blac Chyna is pregnant with her 18-year-old rapper boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay’s baby, a source tells Page Six.

Jay says the pair met on Christian Mingle in an interview with No Jumper in March and comments on the possibility of having a baby. “I don’t wear condoms. . . I would not want to f--- a b---- I did not want to get pregnant,” he says. “If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s--- like ‘ohh daddy love you,’ I love that a--.’”

Chyna, 29, has a child from a past relationship with Tyga and just gave birth to daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian in November 2016.

Media Takeout reported the speculation this weekend.

A rep for Chyna tells us in an email, ” No clue..i only handle appearances and don’t ever comment about my clients personal lives.”

