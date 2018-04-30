Halsey accuses hotels of only offering 'watered down white people shampoo'

Pop star Halsey took to social media Saturday to share her frustrations about hotels that alienate “people of color.”

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Ferguson, is biracial – her father is African American and her mother is Italian, Hungarian and Irish, according to People. She tweeted about the lack of shampoo options while she’s on the road.

“I’ve been traveling for years now and it’s been so frustrating that the hotel toiletry industry entirely alienates people of color,” she tweeted. “I can’t use this perfumed watered down white people shampoo. Neither can 50% of ur (sic) customers. Annoying.”

The Grammy-nominated singer is known for changing up her look every now and again, but has naturally curly hair, according to People. She pointed out in a separate tweet that she was fortunate enough to travel with her own supplies and was making a point for those who aren’t financially capable of doing so.

“The point is that mass production of those products as the standard is part of a greater problem of disenfranchisement,” Halsey added. “If white ppl (sic) can enjoy the luxury/convenience, there should be an option for everyone to (sic). Its an ‘insignificant’ example of a bigger problem. That’s all!”

Halsey, 23, quickly received backlash for her comments on the toiletries, with one user asking whether she was the best authority to be speaking out on race.

“You are one of the white people sweetie,” one user wrote. Halsey replied with: “No. I am Not.”

Another user criticized Halsey for criticizing the hotels, saying she was “dumb for this one.”

“How can u have lived ur (sic) entire life without knowing that people of color and white people require different hair care products,” Halsey replied.

Halsey talked about growing up biracial in an interview with Playboy last August.

“I look like a white girl, but I don’t feel like one," she said. "I’m a black woman. So it’s been weird navigating that. When I was growing up, I didn’t know if I was supposed to love TLC or Britney.”