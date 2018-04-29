Carrie Underwood shares close-up video of her face while joking with husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood is showing more of her face since opening up earlier this month about her scary fall.

The country singer shared a close-up video of her face on her Instagram Story on Saturday while sitting in the car with husband Mike Fisher. Underwood, who suffered a scary fall that left her with nearly 50 stitches last November, joked about Fisher’s annoying habit in the video.

“Must we? So annoying,” she captioned the video as she records her husband, who appears to be making a squeaking noise while he was behind the wheel.

Underwood then mouths “Help Me” as she pans the camera back to her face.

The 35-year-old singer has posted several photos of her face since teasing her return to the spotlight in early April. Underwood also made her first public appearance at the ACM Awards. Underwood previously said the fall outside her Nashville home was a “freak random accident” that left her “not quite looking the same.”

Fans, however, said they didn’t notice a change in her face.

The scar on her upper lip was more visible in an Instagram post on April 20 that showed her cheering on Fisher at a Nashville Predators ice hockey game.

The “Cry Pretty” singer opened up about her fall on iHeartRadio’s “The Bobby Bones Show," saying she “didn’t know how things were going to end up” after the incident in November.

"I was taking the dogs out...and I just tripped," Underwood said. "I went to catch myself and I just missed a step."

Underwood said if it weren't for that "one step" she would have been "perfectly fine." She added that along with a broken wrist, she received stitches around her mouth.

"I was at a point where I didn't know how things were going to end up. I didn't know what was going to go on. I didn't know what it was going to heal like," she said. “I was worried he [my son Isaiah] would be scared of me. But now if I put makeup on, he's like, ‘Mommy, your boo-boo's all gone.’”