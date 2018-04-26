'Home Improvement' star Richard Karn says he spoke to Tim Allen about rebooting sitcom

Richard Karn is ready for tool time again.

After the ongoing success of the “Roseanne” reboot, the “Home Improvement” star is eager to revive the beloved ‘90s family sitcom.

“I just talked to [Tim Allen] about it,” the 62-year-old told Closer Weekly Thursday. “And I think [Pat Richardson] and the kids would be on board.”

TIM ALLEN SAYS HE'S 'VERY INTERESTED' IN A 'HOME IMPROVEMENT' REBOOT

“Home Improvement,” which shared the daily trials of TV host Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor (played by Allen) and his family, aired on ABC for eight seasons, from 1991 until 1999.

The sitcom, which was based on Allen’s stand-up, launched his acting career in Hollywood. It featured Patricia Richardson, Zachery Ty Bryan, Johnathan Taylor Thomas, Taran Noah Smith, Debbe Dunning, the late Earl Hindman, as well as Karn.

This isn’t the first time one of the show’s stars have entertained the idea of reviving “Home Improvement.”

Back in March, Allen hinted to ET that a possible reboot has been an ongoing discussion.

“I can’t say everybody [likes the idea], but it has been floated,” said the 64-year-old. “And more than I would have expected said, ‘Yeah, that would be cool to do it years later, like ‘Roseanne.’”

However, Allen admitted he still missed his canceled series, “Last Man Standing,” which abruptly ended in March 2017 after six seasons despite its high ratings.

“I like that idea,” said Allen. “I still miss ‘Last Man Standing.’ We didn’t get our seventh year. I adored that show. It’s like having a new dog and now to go back to the old dog? I don’t know. I like both characters, but yeah, I’d be very interested in that idea.”

Allen starred in “Last Man Standing” as Mike Baxter, a character who is politically conservative. The actor is a conservative himself and he has voiced his support for President Donald Trump.

The series had been praised for being one of the few shows that appeal to a conservative viewership. ABC denied at the time the network ended the show over its politics.

When Roseanne Barr revealed her sitcom character is a Trump supporter in the ABC reboot, fans of “Last Man Standing” immediately called upon the network to bring back the show.

The 65-year-old comedienne spoke at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour about the decision to include Trump supporters within the well-known Conners family.

“I said, and I’ll say it again… I have always attempted to portray a realistic portrait of the American people and of working class, you know, working-class people,” she said. “And, in fact, it was working class people who elected Trump.

“So I felt that, yeah, that was very real, and something that needed to be discussed. And especially about polarization in the family, and people actually hating other people for the way they voted, which I feel is not American. And so, I wanted to bring it right down the middle, and we did."

Fox News’ Leora Arnowitz and Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.