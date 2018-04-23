Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

India Oxenberg's family says Yugoslavian royal 'brainwashed' by Nxivm sex cult

By Khristina Narizhnaya and Max Jaeger | New York Post
Member of Serbia's royal family Princess Jelisaveta Karadjordjevic (L) poses for a picture with her daughter U.S. actress Catherine Oxenberg (C) and grand daughter India (R) at her home in Belgrade's suburb of Zemun June 11, 2004.

Her “masters” are in jail, but she’s still slaving away.

Alleged Nxivm sex-cult “slave” India Oxenberg toiled at menial tasks at her Manhattan restaurant job Sunday, two days after “Smallville’’ actress Allison Mack, the shadowy group’s suspected second-in-command, was arrested on trafficking charges.

“It’s not polite to take pictures without asking. Leave me alone. I will call the police,” Oxenberg growled to reporters, looking exhausted with bags under her eyes.

Co-workers expressed sympathy for the girl.

“She’s going through a lot,” a manager said. “She may have been brainwashed.”

Her family says they believe she was indeed brainwashed by the leader of Nxivm (pronounced “nexium”), Keith Raniere, and Mack.

Raniere was arrested in March, and Mack was collared Friday. Both face sex-trafficking and forced-labor charges.

Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack, co-stars in the long-running Superman-prequel TV series 'Smallville,' have been accused of allegedly being 'key recruiters' for a violent sex-slave cult called NXIVM, and run by recently arrested self-help guru Keith Raniere.

Mack is set to appear in Brooklyn federal court for a bail hearing Monday.

She allegedly lured young, waif-like women into the group, groomed them for sex with Raniere and even branded at least some with his initials.

Prosecutors say she also demanded that devotees provide “collateral” — “including on one occasion close-up pictures of their vaginas” — for membership.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.