Avicii smiles with fans in final pics before tragic and mysterious death at age 28

Pictures of Avicii smiling with fans just days before his shock death have emerged.

The Swedish DJ passed away in Muscat, Oman, earlier today aged just 28, with his representative confirming the sad news in a statement.

Following the announcement, photos of the star smiling happily for pictures with fans over the last few days have appeared online.

In one, Avicii — real name Tim Bergling — can be seen with his mouth open in a big grin as he posed next to an excited blonde female fan at a resort in Muscat.

The star looked tanned and relaxed in the snap, as he did in another where he posed between a man and a woman while wearing a white T-shirt and yellow shorts.

They could be the last photographs of Avicii before he died, but this is not confirmed.

Earlier today, his rep announced the DJ's death in a statement which read: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii.

"He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time.

"No further statements will be given."

During his career, Avicci was nominated for two Grammy Awards and had big hits with "Wake Me Up," "Hey Brother" and "Levels."

One of his most recent singles was with Rita Ora called "Lonely Together."

Tributes have poured in from the music community, with fellow DJ Calvin Harris being one of their first to share their sadness.

He wrote on Twitter: "Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do.

"My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x"

Brit winner Dua Lipa also wrote on the site: "Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing.”

Avicii released his first album, "True," in 2013, before dropping his second record — called "Stories" — in 2015.

In August last year he released a self-titled EP.

However the star decided to retire from touring after a number of public health issues in the years prior to his death.

He suffered from acute pancreatitis — in part due to excessive drinking — and then in 2014 he had to cancel a number of shows to recuperate after having his gallbladder and appendix removed.

