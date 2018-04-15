Carrie Underwood shares first close-up photo of face ahead of ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood posted the first close-up photo of her face Saturday night ahead of her performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The country singer shared the photo hours after posting another distant photo of herself at rehearsal. Underwood’s Sunday performance will be her first public appearance since she suffered a nasty fall outside her Nashville home last November.

“Had a great rehearsal for the @acmawards ! Can’t wait until tomorrow night! #CryPretty #ACMAwards,” Underwood captioned the photo.

Underwood had said the “freak random accident” left her “not quite looking the same.” Saturday night’s photo, however, didn’t show any visible scars or marks on the 35-year-old’s face.

The singer has been teasing her return to the spotlight since the start of the month. Underwood showed off her face in the first uncovered Instagram photo on April 4. The black and white picture only revealed half of her face, though she has kept most of her features below her nose under wraps since November.

She provided her fans an update last week, saying her wrist is almost back to normal and her face “has been healing pretty nicely” after receiving nearly 50 stitches from the fall.

“First off, physically, I’m doing pretty darn good these days! My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there…and the docs say that last 10% will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well,” Underwood wrote. “I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.”

Underwood said the healing process has made her slow down — which she dubbed “forced relaxation” — and spend more time with her husband, Mike Fisher, and son, Isaiah. She called it a silver lining to the fall.

“Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down. It also means I’ve been home to support my favorite hockey player coming out of retirement!” Underwood said, referring to Fisher’s return to the Nashville Predators.

Underwood is expected on Sunday night to perform her song “Cry Pretty,” the single off her new album released last week.

At this year's award ceremony, the singer is nominated for two awards, Best Female Vocalist of the Year and Best Vocal Event of the year.