Carrie Underwood shares another distant photo of face ahead of ACM Awards

Carried Underwood has shared another photo of her face ahead of her highly anticipated performance at the American Country Music Awards.

“Getting ready for the weekend…#CryPretty #ACMawards@CALIAbyCarrie,” Underwood captioned her Instagram post, featuring the singer sitting at the mic while rehearsing with her band.

Underwood, who has yet to show a full photo of her face since her November 10 accident when she fell down the steps of her Nashville home, leading her to have more than 40 stitches, confirmed that she would officially debut her face at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

The new Instagram photo of the singer's face comes after the star revealed two other photos prior to Sunday's ACMs.

On April 4, Carrie shared the very first semi-full photo of her face since her accident on social media.

In the black-and-white Instagram photo with no caption, Underwood is in a recording studio gazing intently. The 35-year-old country singer appeared to have a slightly darkened line above her lip. It's unclear, however, if that was a result of the fall or just the lighting in the photo. Several fans commented on the photo and speculated it was a scar from her disastrous fall.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 4, 2018 at 8:01am PDT

Two days later, the singer posted another photo of herself on Instagram rehearsing with her band. Although the photo is taken from a distance, fans can catch a glimpse of the singer's full face.

On Tuesday, Underwood finally opened up to her fans about her injury recovering in an open letter on her website.

“First off, physically, I’m doing pretty darn good these days! My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there…and the docs say that last 10% will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well,” Underwood wrote. “I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.”

The 35-year-old said the healing process has made her slow down — which she dubbed “forced relaxation” — and spend more time with her husband, Mike Fisher, and son, Isaiah. She called it a silver lining to the fall outside her Nashville home in November that caused her to receive nearly 50 stitches.

“Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down. It also means I’ve been home to support my favorite hockey player coming out of retirement!” Underwood said, referring to Fisher’s return to the Nashville Predators.

Underwood finished her post by saying that she was excited to perform at the ACM Awards, her first public appearance since the November fall, and that she would also be releasing more details about her upcoming album and tour in the near future.

“Thank you all so much for your love and support this year and always. I feel it and I appreciate it. And I can’t wait to start this new chapter with you!”

At this year's award ceremony, Underwood is nominated for two awards, Best Female Vocalist of the Year and Best Vocal Event of the year.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.