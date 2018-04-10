Carrie Underwood says her face is healing 'pretty nicely,' wrist is 'almost' back to normal since fall

Carrie Underwood gave fans an update on her recovery after her nasty fall.

In a "letter to fans" posted on her website on Tuesday, the country singer said she’s “doing pretty darn good these days” and that her wrist has nearly healed.

“First off, physically, I’m doing pretty darn good these days! My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there…and the docs say that last 10% will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well,” Underwood wrote.

“I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while,” she added.

The 35-year-old said the healing process has made her to slow down — which she dubbed “forced relaxation” — and spend more time with her husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah. She called it a silver lining after the fall outside her Nashville home in November that caused her to receive nearly 50 stitches.

“Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down. It also means I’ve been home to support my favorite hockey player coming out of retirement!” Underwood said, referring to Fisher’s return to the Nashville Predators.

Underwood thanked fans for their support of her song “The Champion” and added she has been in the studio writing and singing in the last few months during her recovery. Her first single called “Cry Pretty” off the new album will be released 6 a.m. Wednesday.

"The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back. It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life," she said about the new single.

Underwood said she's excited to perform at the ACM Awards this weekend, her first public appearance since the November fall. She will also be releasing more details about her upcoming album and tour in the near future.

“Thank you all so much for your love and support this year and always. I feel it and I appreciate it. And I can’t wait to start this new chapter with you!”

The update comes days after Underwood posted a photo of herself at the recording studio, revealing half her face for the first time since the fall. The singer had said in an earlier blog post that the “freak random accident” left her “not quite looking the same.” Since then, Underwood has kept her face under wraps, mostly hiding the area below her nose.

Underwood followed up the post with another photo of herself at a band rehearsal.