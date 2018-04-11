Expand / Collapse search
Johnny Manziel reportedly dropped from 'Dancing with the Stars' for being 'too controversial'

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Johnny Manziel was reportedly being considered for “Dancing with the Stars” but was dropped after he was deemed “too controversial.”

Johnny Manziel was reportedly being considered for “Dancing with the Stars” but was dropped after he was deemed “too controversial.”  (Reuters)

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel was rumored to have been asked to join the next season of “Dancing with the Stars,” but the show reportedly decided he was “too controversial” to join.

The hit reality show is slated to announce the cast for its latest season Friday, which will consist of just athletes this time around. Embattled ice skater Tonya Harding and Olympic medal-winning ice skater Adam Rippon were rumored as cast members.

Manziel was reportedly in talks to join the show for a few weeks but producers chose to pass on the former Cleveland Browns quarterback, The Blast reported. Producers reportedly deemed the embattled quarterback “too controversial” and decided to move forward with someone else.

Nov 5, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) looks to pass in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images (TAGS: Sport American Football NFL) *** Local Caption *** 2015-11-06T020051Z_466881824_NOCID_RTRMADP_3_NFL-CLEVELAND-BROWNS-AT-CINCINNATI-BENGALS.JPG - MT1ACI14155870

Johnny Manziel had a tumultuous NFL career after not living up to expectations and being caught partying often.  (Reuters)

Manziel, 25, a Heisman Trophy winner, was drafted by the Browns in 2014. The athlete is currently a free agent after being released from the Browns in 2016.

Manziel had a tumultuous NFL career after not living up to expectations and being spotted partying with celebrities. He reportedly went to rehab in 2015 and was pulled over by police while arguing with his girlfriend.

He is currently attempting to make a comeback in the NFL and is playing in the Spring League.  

Dec 14, 2014; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports - 8270561

Johnny Manziel is currently attempting to make a football comeback.  (Reuters)

The next season of “Dancing with the Stars” will premiere on April 30.