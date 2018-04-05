Cynthia Nixon says there was a 'Sex and the City' scene that left her 'devastated'

Cynthia Nixon is very true to her Miranda Hobbs character.

The 51-year-old actress and New York gubernatorial candidate opened up on "The Wendy Williams Show" on Wednesday about a scene in the first "Sex and the City" film that greatly disappointed her.

She recalled being at a London screening for the film when Mr. Big (Chris North) presents Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) with her own, stunning walk-in closet.

Sarah Jessica Parker Officially Endorses 'Sex and the City' Co-Star Cynthia Nixon Running for NY Governor

“I think they actually applauded,” Nixon recalled of the audience at the time.

The moment did not sit right with Nixon, who felt it wasn’t reflective of what the iconic HBO series tried to accomplish.

“I was a little devastated by that because it seemed to me that the show was so much about female empowerment and about women making their own choices and women standing up for what they wanted and supporting themselves,” she explained. “So to me, to have this be a kind of a climax of the film that your very wealthy husband built you a really nice closet for your clothes, I thought, ‘Wow, that’s not really what you love about this show, is it?’ Because that’s not what we were making it for.”

She clarified, “We love the clothes! I’m not saying we don’t love the clothes.”

'Sex and the City' Star Cynthia Nixon Is Running for Governor of New York

Nixon played the tough-as-nails lawyer, Miranda, on the beloved series for six seasons and two films.

These days she’s less worried about Manolo Blahniks and more focused on running for governor of New York.

“If we don’t like the direction our government is going in, we have to step up and get involved like never before,” she explained. “So that’s what I’m doing.”

Nixon has already gotten the separate public backing of two of her "SATC" co-stars, Kristin Davis and Parker, as well as the "support and respect" of Kim Cattrall, and recently opened up to ET as to whether the franchise’s much-debated third film getting shelved had anything to do with her decision to run for office.

“Not at all,” she insisted. “This is a decision that’s been a long time coming. People have actually been asking me to do this for nine years.”

Cynthia Nixon Reveals If 'Sex and the City 3' Not Happening Pushed Her to Run for Office (Exclusive)