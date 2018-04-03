'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown to reportedly earn $3.2 million for new season

“Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly set to make a whopping $3.2 million for the upcoming third series of the popular Netflix show.

All of the main cast of children have negotiated pay raises going forward, but Brown is set to be the breakout star with the biggest pay packet.

She was scheduled to get $25,000 per episode for Season 3, according to TMZ, but has negotiated a pay hike to $250,000 for each of the nine episodes.

But rumors circulating mean that Brown might be getting paid as much as $350,000 per episode, meaning her salary matches that of Hollywood actress and castmate Winona Ryder.

Brown — who was born in Spain but spent her childhood years growing up in Bournemouth, England — was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role as Eleven.

The teen has also struck up a number of celebrity friendships since finding fame.

She revealed her love of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” last November, and has been staying in touch with Kim over social media ever since.

The unlikely pals then shared a video of them together on their Instagram Stories over the weekend.

The pair appear to be in a dressing room as Kim holds up the camera and says: “You guys, look who I’m hanging out with on this Good Friday.”

Brown then says “Hi,” as she blows a kiss for the camera.

And it seems Kim is just as much of a fan as young Brown.

She recently told TMZ that “Stranger Things” was her favorite Netflix show — and she’d even consider a guest appearance.

The actress has become good friends with Mark Wright, hanging out with his family when they holidayed in LA.

Brown — who is currently in a relationship with 15-year-old American singer Jacob Sartorius — and the rest of the young cast recently opened up about their friendship on set, saying they bicker constantly.

Speaking during a panel chat at PaleyFest on Sunday, her co-star Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair, said: “Once we first met each other, I think we were all very outgoing. So it was just easy to connect. It wasn’t actually hard.”

Brown added: “It was like a relationship, actually, because it felt like we went through a honeymoon stage.

“We would be really nice to each other. We didn’t want to do anything that would hurt each other’s feelings.

“Now it’s so different, we are actually siblings. We argue all the time.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.