Aaron Rodgers helps Danica Patrick celebrate her 36th birthday in Mexico

Danica Patrick’s birthday bash was fit for a 36-year-old unicorn.

On Monday, the racer shared snaps from the colorful celebration over the weekend, which also included an appearance from boyfriend Aaron Rodgers.

“I love getting older!!!!!!!!!!! Super grateful for all the love around me in my life! People, work, opportunities, dreams…..full heart space! Don’t forget to dream big for the things you want in your life! ,” Patrick posted on Instagram, as she posed for a photo alongside Rodgers, 34.



After confirming their relationship in January, the couple slowly began to emerge on the radar after weeks of keeping their romance under wraps. In February, the Packers quarterback kissed Patrick good luck ahead of her final NASCAR race at the Daytona 500. She and Rodgers jetted to Tulum, Mexico, later in the month for a relaxing getaway.

Patrick wasn’t on hand for Rodgers’ birthday bash in December, and the quarterback celebrated his 34th year with ex-girlfriend Jessica Szohr instead. After briefly dating in 2011, the “Gossip Girl” alum rebounded with former Jets receiver Scotty McKnight, a friend of Rodgers’.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.