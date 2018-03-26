NCAA tournament throws wrench into ’60 Minutes’ exclusive with Stormy Daniels

Late-night March Madness dramatics on Sunday night forced CBS to air its exclusive interview with Stormy Daniels a little later than planned, which allowed other news organizations to report on the allegations in the interview before it aired.

CBS had to delay the "60 Minutes" broadcast by over 30 minutes to accomodate Kansas' overtime win against Duke in the Midwest Regional of the 2018 tournament, The Daily Mail reported.

But the full transcript of the interview was reportedly given to news outlets with a specific restriction that the information can only be used after 7 p.m. ET– the time the program was supposed to start.

Several organizations used the opportunity and scooped "60 Minutes," publishing the adult firm star’s remarks and allegations prior to the broadcast.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said in the interview that a man threatened her to remain silent about the alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.

“Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,” the man, who was not identified, allegedly told Daniels as she was with her daughter in a parking lot. “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom,” the man threatened.

“He knows I’m telling the truth,” Daniels said. She noted that the encounter with Trump was consensual. “This is not a ‘Me too.’ I was not a victim.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.