Lindsay Lohan named the new face of Lawyer.com

This could be perfect poetic justice: Lindsay Lohan is the new face of legal directory Lawyer.com.

“When Lawyer.com first reached out to me, I was confused and a little scared because I thought I was in trouble,” laments Lohan, the former troubled child star who in previous years was unquestionably the celebrity most in need of an attorney.

Lohan, who now seems to be more sanguine about her shortfalls, went on to reference her numerous run-ins with the law in an excruciatingly apt ad, “Lawyer.com is just about helping people. From getting a DUI, let’s not pretend like I didn’t get one, or two or three.”

In a less-than-inspirational move to all that have labored hard to graduate from law school, the “Mean Girls” star, whose legal troubles need an entire column of their own to extrapolate, has signed to be Lawyer.com’s paid spokesperson for a year for an undisclosed amount.

At least the lawyers will know where to find her.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.