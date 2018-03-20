Tim McGraw jokes he's 'hydrating' days after collapsing during concert from dehydration

Country music star Tim McGraw laughed off his recent health scare during a concert in Ireland. The star collapsed during his show due to dehydration, but he appears to be ready to laugh about the now-viral moment.

Hydrating! A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Mar 19, 2018 at 4:55pm PDT

On Monday, McGraw, 50, shared a photo showing the singer wearing scuba gear at the bottom of the ocean. He wrote "Hydrating" along with the pic.

It appears McGraw is vacationing with his wife, Faith Hill, People reported.

TIM MCGRAW COLLAPSES DURING IRELAND CONCERT

On March 11, McGraw collapsed onstage while performing his hit “Humble & Kind” in Dublin, Ireland. His rep told Fox News he was “suffering from dehydration.”

McGraw’s collapse shocked the crowd as he dropped to his knees and sat down. Hill, who co-headlined the performance, told the crowd that he was “super dehydrated” and could not return to finish the show.

TIM MCGRAW AND FAITH HILL SUED FOR COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT

McGraw has been open about his deep sea diving hobby and often posts pictures of himself at the beach.

McGraw and Hill will be touring in Richmond, Va., next on May 31.

Fox News’ Sasha Savitsky and Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.