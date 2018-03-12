Tim McGraw collapses during Ireland concert, reports say

Country music star Tim McGraw on Sunday night collapsed onstage while performing his hit “Humble & Kind,” in Dublin, Ireland, Rolling Stone reported.

The report said the crooner stunned fans when he dropped to his knees and sat.

Faith Hill, his wife, later told the crowd at the C2C show that he has been “super dehydrated,” and would not return to the stage.

The pair has been married for 21 years. Their first duet together, "It's Your Love," was on McGraw's 1997 "Everywhere" album, which was followed by "Just to Hear You Say That You Love Me," from Hill's multiplatinum album "Faith."

Since then, they have had several popular duets, including their latest, "Speak to A Girl," which jumped into the Top 10 of Billboard's Hot country songs chart after they performed it on the ACM Awards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report