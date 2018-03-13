Richard Simmons ordered to pay $130G to National Enquirer, Radar Online

Richard Simmons was ordered to pay nearly $130,000 to the National Enquirer and Radar Online after the exercise guru sued the two media outlets for running a series of articles alleging he was transitioning to become a woman.

Simmons, 69, was ordered by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory Keosian Friday to pay the media outlets’ attorneys’ fees and American Media, their publisher, the Los Angeles Times reported.

MET OPERA FIRES JAMES LEVINE AFTER SEXUAL MISCONDUCT PROBE

The defendants sought $220,000 in a motion filed in January that Simmons’ lawyers dubbed a “billing fiesta.”

Simmons sued the media outlets in May for a series of articles that alleged the fitness guru was transitioning to become a woman. He alleged that, while he holds no personal ill-feelings toward the transgender community, the articles were false and defamatory to his character. Simmons’ lawyers argued that as a public figure, he has a legal right to “not be portrayed as someone he is not.”

KID ROCK TO BE INDUCTED INTO WWE HALL OF FAME DURING WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND

However, Keosian ruled that alleging someone is transgender is not necessarily defamatory. Keosian dismissed Simmons case on Sept. 1, 2017.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Simmons is “appealing the dismissal motion.”