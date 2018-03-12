Kid Rock to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend

Kid Rock is slated to enter the WWE Hall of Fame's celebrity wing as part of an April 6 ceremony in New Orleans just two days ahead of WrestleMania 34, Billboard reported Monday.

“Every time I go to a WWE event I always have a good time; there is nothing like it and no better fans in the world," the musician told the publication in a statement. “The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a fun night and it will be great to see everyone again. I have so much respect for what those guys and girls do. I’m grateful to WWE for letting me be a part of WrestleMania weekend.”

Kid Rock’s history with WWE goes back years, and includes taking the stage at wrestling events such as Wrestlemania 25 in Houston, Texas, in April 2009.

“Several of his songs have been the official themes for WWE pay-per-view events, including 'Cocky' and the worldwide hit, 'All Summer Long,'” the entertainment company explains online.

“Kid Rock’s music has also been entrance music for a select few Superstars,” it continued. “The Undertaker used the 2000 single 'American Bad Ass' as he thundered to the ring on his motorcycle, while Kid Rock’s cover of ZZ Top’s hit 'Legs' blared through arenas around the world as Stacy Keibler made her way to the squared circle.”

WWE executive Paul Levesque, better known as wrestling superstar Triple H, also tweeted about the news Monday.

Kid Rock’s “support of our Superstars, events and commitment to our troops has been unwavering,” he wrote.

Several other wrestlers also took to Twitter to congratulate the superstar.

"And just like that, my Wrestlemania 34 goals have changed. Dear @wwe please let me induct @KidRock. I’m not saying I’m the biggest Kid Rock fan, but what I am saying is....I’m the biggest Kid Rock fan," WWE star Mike Kanellis wrote.

"Congratulations to Kid Rock," brothers Matthew and Nicholas Massie, also known as "The Young Bucks," tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.