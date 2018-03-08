Susan Sarandon says Paul Newman once gave up some of his salary for equal pay

Paul Newman once gave up some of his salary when he and Susan Sarandon worked on a film together, the actress revealed this week.

Sarandon spoke about the late actor’s gesture on Thurday with BBC Radio 5 live.

“Emma Stone once came forward and said she got equal pay, because her male stars insisted upon it and gave up something of theirs,” Sarandon explained. “That happened to me with Paul Newman at one point, when I did a film with him ages ago.”

Sarandon and Newman both appeared in the 1998 movie “Twilight.”

In the interview, she also referenced a “favored nations” deal, which BBC explains means that actors and co-stars receive identical work conditions to one another.

“They said it was ‘favored nations,’ but they only meant the two guys,” Sarandon claimed. “He stepped forward and said, ‘Well I’ll give you part of mine.’”

Sarandon, now 71, described Newman as “a gem.”