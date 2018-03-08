International Women's Day sparks reactions from big name celebrities

March 8 marks a special day for females all over the world: International Women's Day, which celebrates all the achievements women have made politically, economically, socially and more.

But while International Women’s Day is a call for celebration, it also “marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity,” according to the International Women’s Day website. According to 2016 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women working full time earned roughly 82 percent of what men made.

In light of International Women’s Day, big name stars -- ranging from Chris Hemsworth, to Emma Watson to Dolly Parton -- have shared their sentiments on the yearly event.

Read on for a look at celebrity reactions.