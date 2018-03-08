Jon Favreau to write 'Star-Wars' live-action TV series

“Star Wars” fans can expect more out-of-this-world stories: Director Jon Favreau is set to write and executive produce a “Star Wars” TV show, Lucasfilm said Thursday.

The live-action program is “for Disney’s new direct-to-consumer platform,” production company Lucasfilm said in a news release.

“If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Favreau said in a statement. “I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.”

Lucasfilm said there’s no release date for the project at this time. Favreau is now working on the remake of Disney's "The Lion King," which is set for release on July 19, 2019.

The “Iron Man” director already has ties to the space opera franchise: he provided a voice for six episodes of the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” from 2010 to 2013.

He also has a part in the Han Solo spinoff “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” which is due to come out May 25.

The director of that film, Ron Howard, tweeted Feb. 14 that Favreau is "voicing a very cool & important alien character for #HanSolo."

Disney is readying a streaming service to compete with Netflix, and it has signaled that the space opera franchise will be a major component.

The not-yet-named service is planned to launch in late 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.