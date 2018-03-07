'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal the sex of their baby

Chip and Joanna Gaines have revealed the sex of their soon-to-be-born baby.

On Wednesday the "Fixer Upper" duo shared a video on Twitter that featured a little boy named Gage, who helped the couple announce the news that they are expecting a baby boy.

“Alright, alright … if we’re going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man. @tebowfoundation,” Gaines wrote.

The couple met their Twitter pal Gage while at the Tim Tebow Foundation golf weekend. In the video, Gaines asks Gage to help him think of a name for his new son.

“We’re just about to have another little baby because Uncle Chip lost his mind … I can’t think of a ‘D’ name. Can you help me think of a ‘D’ name?” Chip asked Gage while on the golf field at the Tebow Foundation event. “Is that a secret? I don’t know, that might not even be allowed on Twitter. It’s a little boy and I need a ‘D’ name and so far, all I could come up with was Dragon, and she’s like, ’You are not calling that baby Dragon!’ Can you help me?”

The new addition to the family will be the fifth child for the TV couple. Gaines' wife Joanna, recently showed off her growing baby bump in a series of pictures she shared on Instagram from the foundation's weekend events.

“What an amazing weekend with the @timtebowfoundation Thank you for giving hope and love to so many #ttfgolf2018."

Recently, the couple made headlines after announcing the news of their new television show, "Behind the Design." The 15-episode of the behind the scenes series will be a 30-minute show which will follow “Fixer Upper,” showing details behind each companion episode.

Viewers will also see Joanna meet with homeowners as she caters her designs to their style preferences. She’ll also explain how she selects paint color, furniture, accessories, and even fine details like cabinet hardware. Then, viewers can watch as she completes the process with artful staging.

“I can’t wait to show our fans how every piece of the design comes together before the final reveal,” Joanna said in a statement reported by Entertainment Weekly.

“I want to nail every detail so that, when we walk away, Chip and I know we’ve given a family the one-of-a-kind home of their dreams."

Fox News' Lydia Culp contributed to this report.