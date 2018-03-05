Chip and Joanna Gaines' new show 'Fixer Upper: Behind the Design' goes behind the scenes

Last week, “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announced their new 15-episode series. Viewers will finally get to see the process behind Joanna's popular designs and the couple’s personalized home transformations.

"Behind the Design" will run 30-minute episodes following “Fixer Upper,” showing details behind each companion episode.

Viewers will see Joanna meet with homeowners as she caters her designs to their style preferences. She’ll also explain how she selects paint color, furniture, accessories, and even fine details like cabinet hardware. Then, viewers can watch as she completes the process with artful staging.

“I can’t wait to show our fans how every piece of the design comes together before the final reveal,” Joanna said in a statement reported by Entertainment Weekly.

“I want to nail every detail so that, when we walk away, Chip and I know we’ve giving a family the one-of-a-kind home of their dreams.”

The couple has been airing their transformations of Waco, TX, homes on HGTV since 2013. For fans, this look behind the scenes will arrive at the perfect time — the show’s last season.

Now viewers can gain insight into Joanna’s strategy to design individualized dream homes before the show concludes.

“Jo puts her heart and soul into every fixer upper we design,” Chip said in the statement. “Our hope is that these homes become a beautiful part of each family’s next chapter.”

“Behind the Design” premieres April 10 at 8 p.m. EST/PST, following “Fixer Upper.”

