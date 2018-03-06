Rejected 'Bachelor' contestant Rebecca Kufrin receives money from strangers after brutal TV breakup

“Bachelor” contestant Rebecca Kufrin’s brutal breakup with Arie Luyendyk Jr. struck a chord viewers — so much that dozens of people are sending money to help her mend her broken heart.

Kufrin was left brokenhearted by the end of Monday night’s dramatic episode of “The Bachelor” after Luyendyk proposed to her in Peru, but broke off the engagement in mid-January to be with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

The sudden breakup sparked outrage among fans, who said Kufrin “deserved better” than the 36-year-old racecar driver. Fans even began sending payments Monday night to the jilted “Bachelor” contestant through Venmo, a digital payment app, with notes of encouragement.

“You handled yourself like an absolute champ. Grab a glass of wine on us, wishing you the absolute best!!” one user wrote.

Another wrote, “Girl, we’re with you! Drink on me. Screw Arie! Hope you’re the next Bachelorette!”

One person suggested using the donated money to visit Scottsdale, where Luyendyk lives, to “TP (toilet paper) and egg” the bachelor’s house. Other said they were donating money to Kufrin’s “wine fund,” while other told the 27-year-old to “treat yoself.”

It's unclear how much money has been sent to Kufrin because Venmo does not disclose the amount given.

The couple’s breakup was played out on national TV, where the Minnesota-based publicist arrived at Los Angeles house thinking she was going to spend a love-filled weekend with her fiancé, only to be told her engagement is over. Luyendyk confessed he was still in love with Burnham even weeks after breaking things off.

Kufrin opened up about the breakup to People, saying she doesn’t think Luyendyk is “a monster.”

“At the end of the day, I don’t think he thought through everything of how ending things with Lauren would be, how being engaged to me would be and what breaking up with me and going back to her would be,” Kufrin told People. “I don’t think he thought it through, but I don’t think he did it maliciously to break my heart.”